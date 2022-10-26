© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT welcomes virtuosic guitarist-songwriter Molly Tuttle for virtual live session, Thurs at 1:30 PM

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published October 26, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT
tp0004c_SP_DPGate_Cover
Samantha Muljat
/
Molly Tuttle will join KSUT's Chris Aaland for a virtual live session, Thursday, October 27, at 1:30 PM.

One of the most compelling new voices in the roots music world, Molly Tuttle is a virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter with a lifelong love of bluegrass, a genre the Northern California-bred artist first discovered thanks to her father (a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist) and grandfather (a banjo player whose Illinois farm she visited often throughout her childhood). On her new album Crooked Tree, Tuttle joyfully explores that rich history with bluegrass, bringing her imagination to tales of free spirits and outlaws, weed farmers and cowgirls resulting in a record that is both forward-thinking and steeped in bluegrass heritage.

KSUT is thrilled to feature a virtual live session with Molly, Thursday, October 27 at 1:30 PM hosted by Chris Aaland.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are also in the lineup for the 2022 Moab Folk Festival November 4-6. KSUT will be drawing for tickets on Thursday at 4 PM.

Check out KSUT listening options here.

Pledge your support for KSUT here - thank you!

