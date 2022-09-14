KSUT voted Best Local Radio Station for 10th consecutive year

Thank you to listeners around the Four Corners for your vote of confidence, garnering KSUT its 10th consecutive "Best Radio Station" honor in the annual Durango Herald Best of Durango & La Plata County Awards.

We don't take this award for granted and will continue to strive to provide the best news, music, cultural and public affairs programming and web content available from both Four Corners Public Radio and Tribal Radio. Plus, our two regional music festivals, sports coverage, Tribal Media Center projects and more. Stay tuned for another exciting year with KSUT - we can't do it without you!

