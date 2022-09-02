Four Corners Folk Festival San Juan Vans Late-Night Stage Schedule

This year we've got an amazing lineup, including 4 bonus sets on the San Juan Vans Late-night Stage at the Ponderosa Pavilion Friday and Saturday.

Non-camping pass holders are welcome to stay for the late night shows, but should be prepared for the downhill walk to your vehicle. Festival shuttles only run for 30 minutes following the final main stage set. Be sure to bring a flashlight or headlamp to light your way.

Also be aware that temperatures tend to drop into the 40-50s at this time of year, so bring your layers.

Friday, September 2

Open to Friday-Only and 3-day Festival Pass Holders

Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters: 10:00 PM

Sarah Borges: 11:00 PM