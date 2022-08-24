Festival Extras include Morning Yoga; and Bubbles & Bluegrass with Cristina Vane & The Badly Bent

The 26th Annual Four Corners Folk Festival will be quickly upon us, September 2-4, 2022 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. In addition to the main stage, late night stage, workshops and kids tent, we're pleased to offer the following extra activities free to festival-goers with a valid wristband for the day they happen.

Ursala Hudson / Yoga classes will be offered at the Ponderosa Pavilion at 8:30 AM Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday we'll offer a gentle flow class to help you move inward and restore. When we nourish ourselves we are better at all the things that we do. Taking a little time to move out of the past to enjoy our weekend of music and nature.

On Sunday, wake up to a gentle yoga class where we will make a full circuit of our bodies range of motion through breathing, standing postures, twists, forward folds, and hip openers.

Learn more about our Yoga instructors Todd Osmera and Elly Osmera here.

Cristina Vane / Cristina Vane opens the Four Corners Folk Festival on the Main Stage Friday, September 2 at 4 PM. She'll perform again for Bubbles & Bluegrass, Saturday morning at 10 in front of the Breckenridge Brewery tent.

Wake up with Breckenridge Brewery & Talbott’s Cider Company for Bubbles & Bluegrass, Saturday & Sunday mornings at the festival in front of the Breckenridge Brewery Tent.

We'll welcome each morning with a celebration of Mother Nature’s gift of fermentation and pair it with incredible music by Cristina Vane on Saturday, and The Badly Bent on Sunday.

Enjoy complimentary adult beverages from these two legacy Colorado companies.

Alcoholic beverages served to festival patrons age 21 and over only. ID will be checked.

