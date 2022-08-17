It's hard being a vegan — especially on a long airline flight

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Leila Fadel. It seems hard being a vegan, especially on airliners, which aren't really known for fine cuisine. One traveler took her complaints to social media. She said she requested a vegan meal ahead of a 10-hour Air Canada flight from Germany to Toronto. Instead of food, she got a bottle of water and a napkin. Flight attendants eventually came up with some fruit and a dinner roll - far from a five-star meal but better than chewing on paper. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.