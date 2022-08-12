New Yorkers are noticing something odd: Squirrels are laid out on all fours

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. New Yorkers have been noticing something odd - squirrels all over the city flat on their stomachs, all four legs splayed out. Passersby worried. The city's park department said no need. In a tweet, the guardians of urban wildlife say it's normal for squirrels and other four-legged critters to cool down by flattening out. It's even got a name - splooting. Maybe we should all enjoy a nice sploot this weekend. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.