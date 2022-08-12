A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. If you were overcharged 25 cents, what lengths would you go to get it back? In 1999, a lawyer in India noticed he was being overcharged for train tickets. So Tungnath Chaturvedi sued the railway. Decades go by, but after more than a hundred court appearances, sweet victory. A court awarded him about 200 bucks plus a refund with interest, which comes to about 66 cents. But as they say in "Galaxy Quest," never give up. Never surrendered. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.