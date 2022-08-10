KSUT welcomes singer-songwriter Seth Walker for a virtual live session, Thursday at 1:30 PM

Singer-songwriter Seth Walker will join host Chris Aaland for a virtual live Zoom session Thursday afternoon at 1:30. He'll also return to the Four Corners Folk Festival over Labor Day weekend after making a lasting impression on the audience in 2021.

Walker has just released his 11th studio album, "I Hope I Know", an artistic outcome of the pandemic. On the opening track "The Future Ain't What it Used to Be", Walker proclaims nothing is the same as it was before. Not only has the world changed, but so have we.

He also recently published his book, "Your Van is on Fire", and is an accomplished visual artist.

