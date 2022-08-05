LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The video game sensation Stray is helping real stray cats. While players wander through a cyberpunk city as a virtual orange tabby, walking on keyboards or taking a spill off a rusted pipe, they can livestream their game to raise money for a pet shelter. Developer Annapurna Interactive also gave shelters free games so they could raffle them off for cash. A kitty character in trouble is leading to better outcomes for cats in real-life peril.

