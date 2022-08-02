ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. Many of us know about water births, but at a YMCA? Twenty-nine-year-old Tessa Rider was a few days past her due date. And while swimming at the Y of Northern Colorado, her wait was suddenly over. Eighteen-year-old lifeguard Natalie Lucas ran over to help. Without time for paramedics to get there, she helped deliver the baby on the pool deck. Lucas had emergency training, but probably not for this. Maybe she could add impromptu midwife to her resume. It's MORNING EDITION.