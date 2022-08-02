© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Here are the key primary election results from Michigan

Published August 2, 2022 at 3:01 AM MDT

Updated August 3, 2022 at 7:37 AM ET

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

In Michigan, Republican Tudor Dixon has won the nomination to take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

And for the U.S. House, Rep. Peter Meijer lost to a challenger in the 3rd District, and Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens defeated Democratic Rep. Andy Levin after redistricting scrambled the state's districts.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

