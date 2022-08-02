© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Published August 2, 2022 at 3:00 AM MDT

Updated August 3, 2022 at 9:31 AM ET

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.

