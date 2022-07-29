© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
The Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1 billion

Published July 29, 2022 at 4:28 AM MDT

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. If you haven't bought a lottery ticket yet, you may want to. The Mega Millions Jackpot is $1.1 billion. It's the second largest jackpot in history. And if the winner opts for a lump sum, they'll get nearly $650 million. That's enough money to fund two blockbuster films or buy a private island with a little change left over. Every ticket has a one in 302.6 million chance of winning. Not great odds, but it's nice to dream. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.