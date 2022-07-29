Beyoncé releases 'Renaissance' — her 7th studio album

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. The weekend is almost here, and that means it's about time for Leila and I to hit the dance floor. Beyonce just graced us with her seventh studio album, "Renaissance." It pulls from '70s disco, '80s synth-pop, '90s house Afrobeats.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HEATED")

BEYONCE: (Singing) Never met a girl with a mind like this.

This is only the first act. There will be two more sister records. On her website, Beyonce wrote, I hope it inspires you to release and wiggle and to feel as unique, strong and sexy as you are.