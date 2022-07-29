3 different meteor showers will be happening simultaneously on Saturday night

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Here's an idea for this Saturday night. Put down your phone, go outside, and look up.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

That is because three different meteor showers will be happening at once - the Southern Delta Aquarids, the Perseids and the Alpha Capricornus.

KELLY: As a reminder, these celestial shows happen when the Earth sails through the orbits of comets, and those comets leave behind dusty, dirty trails of debris. And when that dirt slams into the Earth's atmosphere, it heats up and produces a flash of light.

SUMMERS: Now, you do not need any fancy equipment to see this show, but you'll need to get as far away from human lights as possible.

KELLY: If getting out of town isn't in the cards, maybe make a pact with your neighbors. Keep the lights off. It takes time for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

SUMMERS: Now, astronomers are not sure how many shooting stars we might see as these three showers overlap, but they say you've got to be patient. This is a quieter spectacle than the flash bang light show you saw on the Fourth of July.

KELLY: So grab a blanket, find a good spot and start counting.

SUMMERS: Hey; don't forget to make a wish.

KELLY: Oh, never.

HAYLEY WILLIAMS: (Singing) Can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shooting stars? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.