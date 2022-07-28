A lawmaker in the Philippines really hates it when someone ghosts him

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Nobody likes it when someone you're dating just disappears. One lawmaker in the Philippines really hates it. He hates it so much he proposed a bill that would make ghosting illegal. The bill says ghosting should be treated as an emotional offense, but doesn't list specific penalties. The lawmaker said it causes trauma and feelings of rejection and neglect and that it's a drain on the nation's productivity. Someone clearly hurt him.