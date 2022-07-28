A big pink diamond has been discovered in an Angola mine

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER")

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. Elizabeth Taylor once said big girls need big diamonds. Well, the biggest one we've seen in quite a while was just found in Angola. And not only is it huge, it is pink. The rare stone is the largest one discovered in over three centuries, weighing just under a pound. We don't know how much it costs yet, but similar diamonds have been purchased for tens of millions of dollars in the past. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.