© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A big pink diamond has been discovered in an Angola mine

Published July 28, 2022 at 3:45 AM MDT

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER")

SHIRLEY BASSEY: (Singing) Diamonds are forever.

ASMA KHALID, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Asma Khalid. Elizabeth Taylor once said big girls need big diamonds. Well, the biggest one we've seen in quite a while was just found in Angola. And not only is it huge, it is pink. The rare stone is the largest one discovered in over three centuries, weighing just under a pound. We don't know how much it costs yet, but similar diamonds have been purchased for tens of millions of dollars in the past. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.