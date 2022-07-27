A walrus nicknamed Freya is causing chaos during her naps in northern Europe

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Walruses can sleep up to 20 hours a day. A walrus named Freya is causing chaos during her naps in northern Europe. Freya was most recently seen in Norway lounging on boats and sunbathing. The problem is she's 1,300 pounds, and that's a little too much heft for some boats. She's caused several to sink, but despite the damage, she has a lot of fans. Norwegian officials say not to crowd her, though. Freya is stressed by people and needs peace and quiet. I understand.