Dinosaur footprints have been found in a restaurant's courtyard in China

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Sometimes you can find really cool things where you least expect. In China, dinosaur footprints were found in a restaurant's courtyard. The 26-foot-long prints were scanned by scientists and confirmed to be about 100 million years old. They belong to two sauropods, the biggest type of dinosaur, known for their long necks and tails. They also had huge appetites, so maybe they wanted a reservation 100 million years too early. This is MORNING EDITION.