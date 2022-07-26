After nearly 40 years, the beloved Choco Taco has been discontinued

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

We're all screaming for ice cream today - ice cream shaped like hard-shell tortillas. The Choco Taco has been discontinued. Klondike confirmed the beloved treat had to go after it saw a huge spike in demand for its other sweets. But there's still some hope. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian offered to purchase the rights to Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods. If he also revives the Cool-A-Coo, Los Angeles would be forever grateful.