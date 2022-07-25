Joni Mitchell steals the show with a surprise Newport Folk Festival concert

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Fans at the Newport Folk Festival yesterday enjoyed a rare treat. Joni Mitchell graced the stage with her first full show in over two decades. She's kept a low profile since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015. She joined Brandi Carlile for classics like "Big Yellow Taxi" and "Both Sides Now."

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JONI MITCHELL AND BRANDI CARLILE: (Singing) I've looked at clouds from both sides now.

FADEL: It was Joni Mitchell's first time performing at the festival since 1969. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.