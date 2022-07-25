Ex-NBA player is raising money for Ukraine by auctioning off his championship rings

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A former NBA player is raising money for Ukraine by auctioning off his championship rings. Slava Medvedenko is a Ukrainian native who played six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was on the same team as Kobe and Shaq, winning championships with them in 2001 and 2002. His rings are expected to sell for at least a hundred thousand dollars each. And Medvedenko told the AP he wants all the money raised to go toward rebuilding gyms at Ukrainian schools. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.