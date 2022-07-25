© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ex-NBA player is raising money for Ukraine by auctioning off his championship rings

Published July 25, 2022 at 4:36 AM MDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A former NBA player is raising money for Ukraine by auctioning off his championship rings. Slava Medvedenko is a Ukrainian native who played six seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was on the same team as Kobe and Shaq, winning championships with them in 2001 and 2002. His rings are expected to sell for at least a hundred thousand dollars each. And Medvedenko told the AP he wants all the money raised to go toward rebuilding gyms at Ukrainian schools. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.