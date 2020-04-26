Your Anti-Anxiety Playlist: 'Xanadu'

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Time now for another selection from our no-stress playlist. That's our regular feature where we play some of the songs you've shared with us - songs that help you stay calm during these challenging times. Today's pick comes from Twitter user Cecilia Gonzales Andrieu. Here's the one and only Olivia Newton-John and the Electric Light Orchestra with "Xanadu."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "XANADU")

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN AND THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA: (Singing) A place where nobody dared to go, the love that we came to know, they called it Xanadu. And now open your eyes and see what we have made is real. We are in Xanadu. A million lights are dancing, and there you are, a shooting star. An everlasting world, and you're here with me eternally.

MARTIN: That's "Xanadu" by Olivia Newton-John and the Electric Light Orchestra. You can keep adding to our playlist if you've got a song that helps you relieve stress. Tweet us at @npratc, and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "XANADU")

OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN AND THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA: (Singing) Xanadu, Xanadu. Now we are here in Xanadu...