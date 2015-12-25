Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings Perform 'It's A Holiday Soul Party' On World Cafe

Your Christmas celebration is about to get funkier — and, it goes without saying, better. Sharon Jones And The Dap-Kings, one of the world's top soul bands ever since the release of Dap Dipping in 2002, has released a joy-packed album for the season — titled It's A Holiday Soul Party — and recently visited World Cafe to perform its songs live.

Originally from North Augusta, Ga., Jones' family later relocated to New York City, where she sang in church and in recording sessions during her stint as a corrections officer on Rikers Island. When Jones connected with what became The Dap-Kings, it was magic. Their 2014 album, Give The People What They Want, was nominated for a Grammy.

In recent years, Jones has been battling pancreatic cancer, but she's nevertheless maintained a busy performance schedule. So once the presents have been opened, clear them aside to make room for a much-needed holiday soul party.

