Father And Son Celebrate Holes In One

Published June 21, 2013 at 5:12 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Lonnie Whitener took his son golfing on Father's Day. The Houston Chronicle says they arrived at the sixth hole of a course in Richmond, Texas and Mr. Whitener hit a hole in one, dropping his ball in the cup with a single shot from 115 yards away. Maybe his son was impressed, maybe inspired, 13-year-old Zach teed off and also had a hole in one. We're told the odds of that happening were about 1-in-17 million.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

