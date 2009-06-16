Books To Keep You Sane On A Family Road Trip

When I was a kid, my family drove from North Carolina to Cape Cod, Mass., every summer for vacation. The trip took 14 hours or so, and despite the best planning, we were all usually ready to kill each other by Connecticut. There's just something about being in a car with your immediate family for hours on end with no options for escape that can make even the most levelheaded person consider jumping out the window.

Books offer one of the best escapes from all this togetherness. After all, you might be stuck in a station wagon on the turnpike, but a story can take you anywhere. So here are three suggestions for your next road trip.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.