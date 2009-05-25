© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Books To Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

By Augusten Burroughs
Published May 25, 2009 at 10:00 PM MDT
Augusten Burroughs has written many books about his childhood, including <em>Running with Scissors</em> and the upcoming <em>You Better Not Cry: Stories for Christmas.</em>
Augusten Burroughs has written many books about his childhood, including Running with Scissors and the upcoming You Better Not Cry: Stories for Christmas.

Probably, you remember some of the things you did as a child, the games you played with friends or what you did alone indoors when it was raining. Maybe, you even remember how much thicker the frosting on cupcakes seemed to be. But can you remember how it felt to be a child?

I have three books that will make you feel like a kid again.

I don't mean to imply these are light, care-free books that will carry you down memory lane. No, these are complex, fascinating, beautiful, sometimes painful — but always utterly magnificent — books that have one thing in common: Each will fully consume you and lift you entirely free of that most adult invention: time.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl
/
/

Augusten Burroughs