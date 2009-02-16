Steven Waldman Explores Founding Faith

Author Steven Waldman writes that the religious basis for the United States is "religious liberty" rather than Christianity. Waldman describes "religious liberty" as the practice of promoting faith by leaving it alone.

In his book Founding Faith: Providence, Politics, and the Birth of Religious Freedom in America Waldman seeks to debunk popular myths about the founding fathers and their beliefs.

Waldman is the co-founder of Beliefnet.com, a Web site devoted to spirituality and faith issues. In tandem with his book, Beliefnet has opened an online archive of historical documents related to religious freedom in America.

This interview was originally broadcast on March 11, 2008.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.