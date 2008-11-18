© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Mark Cuban: The Man Behind The Mavericks

Published November 18, 2008 at 10:50 AM MST
Mark Cuban is the chairman of HDNet and owner of the Dallas Mavericks.
Ronald Martinez
/
Getty Images
Mark Cuban is the chairman of HDNet and owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Though he's regularly fined for shouting down NBA referees, billionaire Mark Cuban is credited for turning the Dallas Mavericks around. Now, the Internet entrepreneur is being investigated for insider trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dave Zirin discusses Cuban's alleged misconduct and its precedents. Zirin writes for The Nation magazine, and is the author of A People's History of Sports in the United States.

