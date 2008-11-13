© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Do You Know How Much Your House Is Worth?

Published November 13, 2008 at 11:22 AM MST
Debt Interactive Promo

With home values in a steep decline, many homeowners have been forced to sell their houses for less than they paid for them. Still, experts insist that owning a home in a failing economy can be a good thing. Dean Foust and Robert Shiller explain why.

Guests:

Dean Foust, Atlanta bureau chief for BusinessWeek magazine

Robert Shiller, professor of economics and finance at Yale University, author of The Subprime Solution: How Today's Global Financial Crisis Happened, and What to Do about It

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Related Stories