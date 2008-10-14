Shining A Light On The NSA's 'Shadow Factory'

Following the attacks of September 11, 2001, the National Security Agency stepped up its efforts to collect intelligence domestically by filtering millions of phone conversations and e-mail messages. In his new book, The Shadow Factory: The Ultra-Secret NSA From 9/11 To The Eavesdropping On America, journalist James Bamford reveals that the ultra-secret agency has half a million people on its watch lists.

Bamford has been writing about the inner workings of the NSA since his first book, The Shadow Factory: A Report On America's Most Secret Agency, was published in 1982. He is also the author of Body Of Secrets: Anatomy Of The Ultra-Secret National Security Agency.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.