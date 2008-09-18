© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
U.S. Finances Precariously Perched On A 'High Wire'

Published September 18, 2008 at 10:01 AM MDT
American families are nervous about the stability of their finances — and Peter Gosselin says that they should be. In his new book, High Wire, he writes that an increasing number of families are only one mortgage-, doctor-, or emergency- payment away from financial ruin.

Gosselin is a national economics correspondent for the Los Angeles Times and the author of High Wire: The Precarious Financial Lives of American Families.

