Soldier-Poet Brian Turner, Framing War In Verse

Fresh Air
Published July 22, 2008 at 10:00 AM MDT

Soldier Brian Turner is no silent witness to war. Instead, he used verse to chronicle his time in the U.S. Army, publishing a book of collected poems titled Here, Bullet.

Turner served in the armed forces for seven years. For one of those years, he was an infantry team leader in Iraq with the 3rd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division. He also served in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Here, Bullet was his debut collection; it won the 2005 Beatrice Hawley Award and was named a New York Times Editor's Choice.

Turner has also published his work in Poetry Daily, Atlanta Review and Georgia Review.

