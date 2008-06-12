© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
Can Next President Deliver on Promises of 'Change'?

Published June 12, 2008 at 4:00 AM MDT

Presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama are both promising the voters change. But will the new president be able to deliver in a partisan, gridlocked Washington where the parties can regularly checkmate one another?

Co-host Steve Inskeep talks to John Harwood and Gerald Seib, journalists and authors of Pennsylvania Avenue, about the Washington that awaits the next president.

