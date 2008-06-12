Can Next President Deliver on Promises of 'Change'?

Presidential candidates John McCain and Barack Obama are both promising the voters change. But will the new president be able to deliver in a partisan, gridlocked Washington where the parties can regularly checkmate one another?

Co-host Steve Inskeep talks to John Harwood and Gerald Seib, journalists and authors of Pennsylvania Avenue, about the Washington that awaits the next president.

