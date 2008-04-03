Mugabe's Party Loses Control of Parliament

In Zimbabwe, President Robert Mugabe's grip on power seems to be weakening. Election results show his party has lost control of parliament and his only course of action may be to accept a run-off vote to save his seat as president.

Journalist and historian Martin Meredith is the author of Mugabe Power and Plunder in Zimbabwe. He talks about what the southern African nation's future might look like without Mugabe.

