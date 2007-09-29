© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Justice Clarence Thomas' Memoir Unveils Bitterness

By Andrea Seabrook,
Nina Totenberg
Published September 29, 2007 at 2:00 PM MDT

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' autobiography My Grandfather's Son hits bookstores Oct. 1, coinciding with the start of the court's new term. Justice Thomas received a $1.5 million advance for the memoir, which is being promoted by conservative interest groups. It covers his life up to his swearing in as a member of the high court. He offers vivid, and at time seething, details about events surrounding his nomination, the charges of sexual harassment against him by Anita Hill, and his memories of growing up poor in rural Georgia. NPR obtained an advance copy.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Andrea Seabrook
Andrea Seabrook covers Capitol Hill as NPR's Congressional Correspondent.
See stories by Andrea Seabrook
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg
Related Stories