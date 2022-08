For four months, Deanna Germain was stationed as an Army Reserve nurse at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq. In her new book, Reaching Past the Wire, she chronicles her experiences tending to the wounds of Iraqi detainee prisoners.

Lt. Col. Deanna Germain, USAR (Ret.), author of Reaching Past the Wire

