Seeking Solutions for the Nation's Broken Schools

Published August 30, 2007 at 8:00 AM MDT
Our public schools are in serious trouble, says Rudy Crew, superintendent of one of the largest school districts in the country. Crew talks about why he feels the school system is in crisis and why education needs to be the nation's number one priority.

Rudolph Crew, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the nation's fourth-largest school district; author, Only Connect: The Way to Save Our Schools

