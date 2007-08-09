Bonds' Record Shadowed by Steroid Allegations

San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds marched into the baseball record books this week, with allegations of steroid use following close behind.

Those allegations began with journalist Lance Williams, co-author of the book Game of Shadows: Barry Bonds, BALCO, and the Steroids Scandal that Rocked Professional Sports. Williams speaks with Cheryl Corley about the scandal that has rocked America's pastime.

