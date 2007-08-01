Reporter Updates Account of Iraq 'Fiasco'

After Washington Post reporter Tom Ricks published an account of the Iraq war last year, his inbox began overflowing with emails from men and women in the service. With new insight about the conditions on the ground, Ricks updated his book, Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq.

Tom Ricks, author, Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq; military correspondent for the Washington Post

