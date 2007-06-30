Remembering FDR's Landmark 'New Deal' Speech

Seventy-five years ago, delegates to the National Democratic Party Convention narrowly nominated Franklin Delano Roosevelt as their presidential nominee. Mr. Roosevelt broke with tradition by showing up in person to accept the nomination.

He delivered what has come to be known as the "New Deal for America" speech, promising federal assistance for the millions of Americans hit by the Great Depression.

Jonathan Alter, author of The Defining Moment: FDR's 100 Days and the Triumph of Hope, talks with Scott Simon about the significance of the speech.

