Looking Back at Zevon's 'Dirty Life and Times'

Nearly four years have passed since Warren Zevon's death, and lifelong friend (and ex-wife) Crystal Zevon celebrates his life in her new book, I'll Sleep When I'm Dead: The Dirty Life and Times of Warren Zevon. Although they divorced in 1981, the pair continued to work together on various projects; after Warren Zevon was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in 2002, the singer and writer Carl Hiaasen asked Crystal Zevon to write her ex-husband's biography. Warren Zevon lived for a year after his cancer diagnosis, and released his final album, The Wind, in 2003.

Following the death of his father, Jordan Zevon accepted two posthumous Grammys in his father's place — for Best Rock Vocal Performance and Best Contemporary Folk Album. Now, Jordan has a five-song EP out, after having performed on two Zevon tribute albums: Enjoy Every Sandwich: Songs of Warren Zevon and Hurry Home Early: the Songs of Warren Zevon. Both Crystal and Jordan Zevon appear in the studio to talk about Warren Zevon's legacy.

This segment originally aired on June 1, 2007.

