© 2022 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT-web-headerv2880R1.png
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Looking Back at Zevon's 'Dirty Life and Times'

XPN | By David Dye
Published June 25, 2007 at 11:55 AM MDT
Warren Zevon.
Warren Zevon.
Listen

Nearly four years have passed since Warren Zevon's death, and lifelong friend (and ex-wife) Crystal Zevon celebrates his life in her new book, I'll Sleep When I'm Dead: The Dirty Life and Times of Warren Zevon. Although they divorced in 1981, the pair continued to work together on various projects; after Warren Zevon was diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer in 2002, the singer and writer Carl Hiaasen asked Crystal Zevon to write her ex-husband's biography. Warren Zevon lived for a year after his cancer diagnosis, and released his final album, The Wind, in 2003.

Following the death of his father, Jordan Zevon accepted two posthumous Grammys in his father's place — for Best Rock Vocal Performance and Best Contemporary Folk Album. Now, Jordan has a five-song EP out, after having performed on two Zevon tribute albums: Enjoy Every Sandwich: Songs of Warren Zevon and Hurry Home Early: the Songs of Warren Zevon. Both Crystal and Jordan Zevon appear in the studio to talk about Warren Zevon's legacy.

This segment originally aired on June 1, 2007.

Copyright 2007 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.
See stories by David Dye