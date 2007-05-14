Debate on Leaving Iraq Shifts from 'When' to 'How'

The important question hanging over United States involvement in Iraq is not when American troops should leave the country, but how. That's the view of author Francis Fukuyama in an opinion piece published in the May 5 edition of the Los Angeles Times.

Guest:

Francis Fukuyama, School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University and author of America at the Crossroads: Democracy, Power, and the Neoconservative Legacy

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.