Jim Harrison's Legends of Lyrical Fiction

An almost mythic American author from the upper Midwest, Jim Harrison writes about big themes that could be called Hemingwayesque: land, death, and life.

Harrison has won a cult following for his lyrical fiction, which includes Dalva; Legends of the Fall; for which he wrote the film adaptation; and Wolf, which was also adapted for Hollywood. Harrison, 69, has also written books of poetry, essays and a memoir.

His new novel is a redemption story about a Chippewa-Finnish man dying of Lou Gherig's disease: Returning to Earth.

