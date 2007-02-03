India is growing in population, economic activity and international profile. But the country's journey from colony to modern democracy continues to be filled with questions about corruption and social friction.

Scott Simon speaks with Edward Luce, author of In Spite of the Gods: The Rise of Modern India. Luce is the former South Asia bureau chief of The Financial Times and writes about India's rising global economic power.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.