Phil Ramone: From Behind the Boards

Phil Ramone is the innovative producer of music by the likes of Bob Dylan, Gloria Estefan, Billy Joel, Elton John, B.B. King, Madonna, Paul McCartney, George Michael, Luciano Pavarotti, Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart and Liza Minnelli, to name just a few.

Ramone has won nine Grammy awards and an Emmy since 1965 for his work in composition, sound engineering and record producing. He's also the first to use four-track recorders, apply optical surround sound for movies, and release music commercially on compact disc — namely, Billy Joel's 52nd Street. Ramone's new book, Making Records: The Scenes Behind the Music, chronicles his long career.

This segment originally aired Nov. 27, 2007.

