This week, Iran hosted an international conference questioning the Holocaust. It met with outrage from much of the world, and raised questions about the goals of such an event. A look at the politics of Holocaust denial.

Guests:

Mike Shuster, NPR Diplomatic Correspondent

Robert Satloff, Executive director of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy; Author of Among the Righteous: Lost Stories from the Holocaust's Long Reach into Arab Lands (PublicAffairs, 2006)

Fawaz Gerges, Christian A. Johnson Chairholder in Middle East and International Affairs at Sarah Lawrence College in New York

