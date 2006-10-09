Pick a day in history -- the day Lincoln was shot, the day Meriweather Lewis stood on the divide, any significant moment -- and imagine you were there. That's what historians were asked to do in the new book, I Wish I'd Been There. The book's editor, along with three of its contributors, join us to talk about the question, "What event would you like to have witnessed?"

Guests:

Byron Hollinshead, editor of I Wish I'd Been There and president of American Historical Publications

Carolyn Gilman, special projects historian at the Missouri Historical Society, author of several books on Native American and Western history

Robert Dallek, presidential historian and author of nine books on American history

Clayborne Carson, professor of history and director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Papers Project at Stanford University. He has authored many books on King and the civil rights movement.

