Alternative Energy Sources Gain Ground
Author and journalist Vijay Vaitheeswaran discusses the relative merits of alternative energy sources. He says spending on hybrid cars is an investment in the future, more than a way to save money now. Vaitheeswaran also says there are parts of the country, where solar is price competitive with fossil fuels.
Vijay Vaitheeswaran is a correspondent for The Economist and the author of the book Power to the People.
