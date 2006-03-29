Week 2: Dr. Ro's Diet and Exercise Advice

I'm determined to get fit and stay that way -- but I've got plenty of questions, like what is a healthy diet.

After a day asking folks outside a Los Angeles-area grocery store about good dietary habits, it seems like people know the right things to eat, but don't necessarily follow their own advice.

Nutritionist Rovenia Brock, aka Dr. Ro, knows that eating well is easier said than done. She's an authority on fitness and diet, and her advice to those starting out on a new fitness regimen is simple: "Adopt a meal plan and a movement plan that you can live with, right now."

She also warns dieters not to get impatient. "It's not going to happen overnight," she says, and diet is only part of the battle plan.

"Anywhere from 60 to 70 percent of the process is food, and 30 percent is exercise -- and that formula varies from person to person."

One last piece of advice? Make a plan, and stick to it.

Brock's latest book is called Dr. Ro's Ten Secrets to Livin' Healthy: America's Most Renowned African American Nutritionist Shows You how to Look Great, Feel Better, and Live Longer by Eating Right.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.